MASSENA — Four SeaComm employees have completed training to earn the Credit Union Certified Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation.
The Credit Union Financial Counseling Certification Program is provided by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), and teaches staff the necessary skills needed to help guide members toward sound financial decisions.
With Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors in-house, SeaComm is better able to assist members experiencing economic difficulties, and improve their financial outlook through in-person counseling.
SeaComm’s CCUFC professionals are: Interim Branch Manager (Watertown) Jess Roach, Assistant Branch Manager (Massena) Emily Clark, Financial Service Representative (Malone) Cheyenne Dibble, and Financial Service Representative (Massena) Brianna Uppstrom.
