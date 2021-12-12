SeaComm employees recently made a donation of toys to support the Salvation Army Toys for Tots program. The year-long employee fundraising efforts contributed to a $5,000 donation of toys, which will be distributed to less-fortunate children who live within communities served by the credit union. The Toys for Tots Foundation continues to bring joy during the holiday season with help from volunteers and community supporters like SeaComm. From left from SeaComm are Quality Control Representative Shanyn Leduc, Member Experience Manager Paula Brown, Resolution Specialist Tabitha Bolster, Core Support Specialist Melissa Cree and SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson. SeaComm photo
