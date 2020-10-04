photo1

From left are SeaComm Training Specialist Samantha Hollenbeck, SeaComm Teller Christine Kamm, Red Cross Lead Disaster Duty Officer Keith Griffin, SeaComm President & CEO Scott A. Wilson, and SeaComm Member Experience Manager Paula Brown. SeaComm photo

SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of the American Red Cross. The donation was funded by SeaComm staff and the credit union, and will help to provide emergency relief supplies to hurricane and wildfire victims throughout the U.S.

