Buy Now

SeaComm recently donated $295 to Lifted Out of Poverty. The donation was funded by SeaComm employees to benefit the mentoring program committed to ending the cycle of poverty for disadvantaged youth. From left are SeaComm Mortgage Loan Officer Tara Cusworth, Lifted Out of Poverty Program Coordinator Megan Laprade, and SeaComm Member Experience Manager Paula Brown. SeaComm Photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.