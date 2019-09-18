Donation
Buy Now

SeaComm recently donated $295 to the Back the Pack Program of Massena. The donation was funded by SeaComm employees, and will help to provide healthy snacks for less-fortunate children, who would otherwise not meet the basic needs for food. From left are SeaComm Mortgage Loan Officer Tara Cusworth and Back the Pack Committee Chairperson Julianne Paquin. SeaComm Federal Credit Union Photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.