ESSEX, VERMONT — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the groundbreaking for its eighth retail branch location at 21 Essex Way in Essex. The planned 3,500 sq. foot building is schedule to be completed in the spring of 2021.
“We are very pleased to soon be a part of the Essex community,” Scott A. Wilson, SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer said in a press release from the credit union. “This new location is an extremely vibrant growing region, which affords us an opportunity to be a part of something exceptional.”
The anticipated full-service financial center will offer personal accounts, auto and recreational vehicle loans, mortgages, business solutions and investments. The branch will include a two-lane drive-through area, a 24/7 ATM that offers security solutions, electronic cash recyclers at the teller stations and a charging station for electronic vehicles.
The project design firm is P.W. Campbell of Pittsburgh, who will also provide on-site supervision of this project. The layout and design of the newest location will integrate into the SeaComm brand and logo. Included on the project are Ormond Bushey & Sons, Inc., Essex Junction, Site work, concrete and Asphalt; Acme Glass, Burlington, glass; Walker Office Works, Winooski, casework; Tanner Masonry, Lyndonville, mason; LWI, Morrisville, steel; Vermont Construction Company, Colchester – rough carpentry & roofing; Vermont Stone, Burlington, landscaping; Middlebury Fence Company, New Haven, fencing; New England Floor Covering, Burlington, flooring; Colchester Contracting Services, Inc. Colchester, interiors; Norway and Sons, Barre, electrical; New England Air Systems, Williston, plumbing & HVAC; Gordons Window Décor, Williston, blinds and Russ/Wood Decorating, Inc., Waterbury Center, painting.
