ESSEX, Vt. — SeaComm Federal Credit Union has made significant progress toward the completion of its eighth retail branch location at 21 Essex Way in Essex, VT. The planned 3,500 sq. foot building is scheduled to be completed in the spring.
“We are excited to add this new branch to our growing footprint in Vermont,” states Scott A. Wilson, SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we come to its completion, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to grow and enhance the high-quality service that our members expect and deserve.”
Similar to its newest location at 1680 Shelburne Road in South Burlington, the branch will feature a welcoming, efficient design in line with SeaComm’s brand, which reflects a modern approach. The new branch will offer a complete lineup of services for all financial needs; including personal accounts, auto and recreational vehicle loans, mortgages, business solutions, investments and more. The branch will include a two-lane drive-through area, a 24/7 ActiveEdge® ATM that offers game-changing security solutions, electronic cash recyclers at the teller stations, and a charging station for electronic vehicles.
Project design firm, P.W. Campbell of Pittsburgh is overseeing the project as the design/build firm and local contractors are used in its construction.
Wilson adds, “Now that we’ve expanded our membership in the state of Vermont, it’s important that we maintain our commitment to provide the best possible experience for our members. This new branch will help ensure we meet that promise well into the future.”
