SeaComm gives $150,000 to hospitals

Latest News
- Carthage native Army vet dies at 36 after cancer battle originating in Iraq
- Ogdensburg councilor submits resolution calling for mayor, other councilors to resign
- Former Watertown parks superintendent sues city, claiming wrongful termination
- Fort Drum soldier awarded for efforts during November garage fire
- College hockey roundup: Quinnipiac men top SLU; Colgate defeats Clarkson women
- College men’s basketball: Clarkson game vs. Northern Vermont-Lyndon postponed
- Judge rules city acted properly in handling of Watertown Golf Club parking lot
- Three area men charged with felony sex crimes
Most Popular
-
When a young Clayton farmer died nearly two years ago, so did an era
-
After roughly 150 seizures in five hours, Copenhagen 3-year-old fights for vision
-
Co-owner of Sackets Harbor sandwich shop files suit to dissolve restaurant
-
UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with gunshots heard Sunday night in Ogdensburg
-
PHOTOS: Winter Carnival Ice Palace is complete; visitors urged to stay home to curb virus spread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.