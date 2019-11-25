SeaComm hosted an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 21, at its headquarters in Massena. SeaComm employees and local residents volunteered to donate blood in support of the American Red Cross, which is the largest single supplier of blood and blood products in the United States. On the day of the event, 22 donors gave blood and power red blood cells, which will help to save over 66 lives across the country. SeaComm Mortgage Loan Officer and Blood Donor Tara Cusworth poses with a T-shirt. SeaComm Photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.