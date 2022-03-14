SeaComm officials travel to Washington, DC.

From left are Myron Burns, SeaComm Chairman of the Board of Directors; Board Director Tom Hannan; Scott Wilson, SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer; Congresswoman Elise Stefanik; Board Director Robert Santamoor; VP of Retail Operations Rick Maloney; and Board Director Patricia Dodge. Submitted by Tammy Harrigan

Several of SeaComm’s Board of Directors, senior management and CEO traveled to Washington, D.C., with nearly 5,000 other credit union leaders from across the country to speak with elected representatives about key issues important to credit unions’ membership, including national data security, tax exemption, parity for retail on issues of data breaches and regulations as it pertains to lending and in particular small business. The Credit Union National Association, a bi-partisan trade association, which assists credit unions on the national level to ensure those issues are heard in Washington. Rep. Elise Stefanik met with north country credit union leaders at a forum at Bullfeathers of Capitol Hill, along with other credit union leaders across the country. The event was organized by CUNA.

