MASSENA — With steamy weather in the forecast, SeaComm has decided now is the perfect time to continue its “Pay-It-Forward” program.
They’ll be paying the parking costs for the first 10 vehicles to arrive at the Massena Town Beach each day until Sunday. The normal parking fee is $5 per day. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
“We’ve been doing Pay-It-Forward for a number of years. We’ve won two awards statewide based on our Pay-It-Forward program,” SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson said.
The award is the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, which is given to a credit union or chapter/multiple credit union group for its social responsibility projects within the community. The award is given for external activities.
Credit unions can receive the award for involvement in almost any kind of activity that helps other people or strengthens the structure of a community. This may include raising funds for charity, educational activities or community involvement projects, such as a volunteer fair, building low-income housing or loaning employees a few hours a week to work in hospitals, retirement homes, schools or other facilities.
In SeaComm’s case, they’ve done everything from stopping at a restaurant and buying lunch for individuals, to purchasing school supplies, to a grocery giveaway.
“This is just a component of that. It’s an ongoing way for SeaComm to give back to the community,” Mr. Wilson said.
He said, as a member of the Massena community, they have a social responsibility to give back.
“This is one way to do it,” he said.
SeaComm Marketing-Communication Specialist Tyler J. LeBoeuf organized the latest Pay-It-Forward effort. He said they’ve done a few initiatives over the last few years and are always looking for one that hasn’t been done. The Massena Town Beach fell into that category.
“It’s something that we haven’t really done yet. I knew that the community would appreciate that,” he said.
He said, in addition to the free parking, the first 10 individuals each day will receive a bag of SeaComm merchandise.
