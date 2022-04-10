SeaComm pays for 200 orders at Tim Hortons

SeaComm recently covered the cost of drive-thru orders at Tim Hortons in Massena and Akwesasne. The event was announced in advance, and 200 people received free breakfast or lunch paid for by the credit union. SeaComm staff also provided each individual with coffee tumblers, reusable grocery bags, hand sanitizer and other giveaway items. This gesture is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program, which enables SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve. Pictured from left are Tim Hortons Customer Ruth LaPage and SeaComm Business Development Manager Jerry Manor. SeaComm photo

MASSENA —

