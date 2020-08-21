beach fun

SeaComm recently paid for parking costs at the Massena Town Beach for an entire week. The first ten cars to arrive each day were able to take advantage of this gesture, which is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program. Beachgoers also received a SeaComm beach bag filled with items such as beach balls, water bottle fans, drink cozy’s, reusable straws and more. From left are beachgoers Justin and Nickola Tremblay, along with their children Dean and Aurora. SeaComm photo

