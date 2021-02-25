public skating gift

SeaComm recently covered the costs for public skating at the Massena Arena. During the week of February 15, local residents enjoyed time at the ice rink courtesy of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program. This gesture was announced in advance to allow skaters plenty of time to plan their day of fun. Pictured from left are Frank Laughing Jr. with skaters Beau Jackson and Jaxx Laughing. SeaComm Photo
