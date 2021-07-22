SeaComm recognizes career milestones

SeaComm management and board of directors recently recognized and congratulated staff members who have reached career milestones. Each was treated to a recognition luncheon and gift. From left are Scott A. Wilson, president and chief executive officer; Barbara Bessette, branch manager, 15 years; Rose Lapoint-Matthews, head teller, 15 years; Lily Pomainville, teller, 5 years; Secilley Shipman, assistant branch manager, 5 years; Tim King, facilities specialist, 35 years; Kathy Dunkelberg, BSA analyst, 15 years; Audra Lashomb, ACH/EFT payment specialist, 25 years; and Donna Deruchia, call center manager, 15 years. Missing from the photo is Taylor Thrasher, Call Center representative, 5 years. SeaComm photo
