SeaComm recently honored 10 distinguished employees with the President’s Award for Service Excellence. This award is given to employees who receive the highest member survey scores or internal service survey scores in a given year. The employees are treated to lunch and given a commemorative certificate. SeaComm employees from left, back row: VP of Retail Operations Rick Maloney, IRA Specialist Jeff Reynolds, Payment Compromise and Fraud Specialist Tabitha Ladison, BSA Analyst Kathy Dunkelberg, Financial Service Representative Wanda Lanning; front Row: AVP of Retail Operations Amy Hartford, Financial Service Representative Erica Horan, Core Support Specialist Melissa Whalen Cree, Payment Operations Representative Kim Holloway, Teller Laurie French, Head Teller Rose Lapoint-Matthews., Senior Human Resources Specialist Wendy Vatter, Manager of Member Experience Paula Brown, and President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson. SeaComm Photo
