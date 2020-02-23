POTSDAM — SeaComm recently presented a check for $15,000 to the Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. The donation will help provide compassionate care for individuals affected by advanced illness.
“We are pleased to support the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley,” SeaComm Board Director Patricia Dodge said in a press release from the credit union. “This donation will assist hospice in continuing to help our members and their families.”
The Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley organization is the sole provider of hospice services in St. Lawrence County. With the help of grant funding and significant community support, the organization is able to provide bereavement counseling in addition to traditional hospice services.
“We are deeply grateful for the long-term support provided by SeaComm,” Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley Director of Development & Community Relations Kellie Hitchman said. “This donation will help us significantly in our efforts to provide care for patients and families.”
While insurance reimbursement helps to cover the cost of services provided, donations allow hospice staff to tailor care specifically to the needs of the patient and family. To learn more about how you can support the Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, visit www.hospiceslv.org/donate.
