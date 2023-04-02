SeaComm supports Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley

SeaComm recently donated $5,000 to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The funds will be used to support the organization’s mission to enhance the quality of life through compassionate care for those affected by advanced illness and grief. Each year, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley provides care to more than 400 patients throughout St. Lawrence County. Pictured from left are Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley CEO Ruth Fishbeck and SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson. SeaComm photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.