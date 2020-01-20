SeaComm supports Lisbon’s Lights on the River

LISBON — SeaComm recently delivered a $7,500 donation in support of Lisbon’s 10th Annual Lights on the River event. The festivities took place each night from Dec. 14 through Dec. 22, allowing the public to enjoy light displays and take part in holiday fun.
“SeaComm’s support of the Lights on the River event is a great way to enrich holiday spirit in the north country,” SeaComm President and CEO Scott A. Wilson said in a news release from the credit union.
The Lights on the River event takes place each December, allowing families and local residents to ride along the St. Lawrence River at Lisbon Beach and view more than 65 holiday light displays. This year, attendees were able to participate in a variety of holiday festivities including a 5K run and sleigh rides, with proceeds benefiting less-fortunate families in the community. Since its inception, the effort has grown from supporting one food pantry to 16.
“This generous donation will greatly impact those less-fortunate in our communities … and help to ensure that the Lights on the River event will continue to operate for many years to come,” Robert Santamoor, Lights on the River Board Member said.
To make a donation in support of Lights on the River or for more information on the organization, please visit lightsontheriver.org.
