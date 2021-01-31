SeaComm recently delivered $150,000 worth of donations to six hospital foundations across northern New York and Vermont. The $25,000 contributed to the Massena Hospital Foundation will be used to support the health care needs of Massena and the surrounding communities during the ongoing pandemic. Pictured from left are SeaComm Board Vice Chairman Mitch Marolf, SeaComm Board Director Patricia Dodge, Massena Hospital Foundation Executive Director Julia Rose, and Massena Hospital Foundation Events Coordinator Julianne Fowler. SeaComm Photo
