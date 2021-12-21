SeaComm surprises shoppers

SeaComm recently surprised 45 holiday shoppers with gift cards valued at $100. Just in time for the holidays, SeaComm staff delivered $4,500 in prepaid gift cards to unsuspecting shoppers throughout communities served by the credit union. This random act of kindness is part of the SeaComm Pay-It-Forward Program, which impacted more than 4,200 people in 2021.Above, SeaComm Business Development Manager Jerry Manor and holiday shopper Debra Nelson.

