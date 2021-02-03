MORRISTOWN — A recovery team returned to Black Lake on Wednesday to search for David R. Redmond Jr., but was again called off due to poor lake conditions.
Mr. Redmond, 37, the Ogdensburg man reported missing with his daughter after snowmobiling last month, was last seen Jan. 15.
The body of Larisa M. Redmond, 13, was recovered from the lake Jan. 19, and the search for Mr. Redmond continued the next day until the multi-agency recovery team — state police, state forest rangers, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer fire and rescue personnel from local departments — called off the response due to frigid temperatures and the thin layer of ice on the lake’s surface.
Personnel resumed the search briefly Wednesday, but because of thin ice — about four inches in some spots, according to the sheriff’s office — the team did not feel comfortable continuing.
The search will resume, the sheriff’s office said, when thicker ice forms to allow for safe movement on the surface or when the snow and ice melts.
