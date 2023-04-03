SNYE, Quebec — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service is continuing to search around Cornwall Island by water, air and land for a man still missing after eight bodies were found in marshes of the St. Lawrence River last week.
An investigation is ongoing after eight people from two families presumably attempting illegal entry into the United States by boat were found by a helicopter crew looking for someone else Thursday, 30-year-old Casey Oakes. He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday boarding a small, light blue vessel departing from the east end of Cornwall Island. He was wearing a black vest, snow pants, black face mask and a black toque, police said.
Police said that a boat found matched the description of Oakes’ vessel, and that damage to the hull indicates it may have collided with ice or a rock.
In a statement posted Saturday, AMPS said approximately 8 kilometers, or nearly 5 miles, of area waterways continue to be searched. Searchers include members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police marine unit, Royal Canadian Mounted Police marine unit, Ontario Provincial Police air support, divers from the Sûreté du Quebec and the Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department. In an update Monday, the police service said K-9 units are also being used to search on land.
“There is no evidence to suggest Casey Oakes has come to harm. However, his prolonged absence is concerning, and police must locate Oakes to ensure his safety,” Akwesasne police wrote Thursday in a Facebook post regarding the search, which noted low-flying helicopters would be used.
Police on Monday advised people to avoid the search areas.
One of the men found, identified as Florin Lordache, 28, had two Canadian passports in his possession, one for the 2-year-old child who was recovered and one for a 1-year-old infant who was also recovered, police said.
One of the women has been identified as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28.
The identities of four Indian citizens have not yet been confirmed. Six of the bodies were found Thursday. Two more were found Friday.
“All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada,” AMPS Deputy Chief Lee-Ann O’Brien said early Friday.
Police had previously said the bodies were believed to be those of an Indian family and a Romanian family.
Police await the results of postmortem and toxicology tests to determine causes of death.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service serves the Canadian side of the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the service at 613-575-2340.
