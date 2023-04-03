SNYE, Quebec — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service is continuing to search around Cornwall Island by water, air and land for a man still missing after eight bodies were found in marshes of the St. Lawrence River last week.

An investigation is ongoing after eight people from two families presumably attempting illegal entry into the United States by boat were found by a helicopter crew looking for someone else Thursday, 30-year-old Casey Oakes. He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday boarding a small, light blue vessel departing from the east end of Cornwall Island. He was wearing a black vest, snow pants, black face mask and a black toque, police said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.