OGDENSBURG – The search for a new executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will not begin until all open seats on its board of directors are filled.
Board member Joseph I. Andriano resigned from the board last month because he was relocating, leaving just four seats filled on the seven-member board.
“We would like to have a full board before we move ahead,” Board of Directors Chairman Vernon S. Burns said. “We would like to know what all seven members would like to see (in an executive director.”
Currently on the board are David D. King, Megan J. M. Whitton, Christopher B. T. Coffin and Mr. Burns.
OBPA Operations Director Steven Lawrence has been filling the executive director’s position since the departure of Wade A. Davis last year.
“We asked him (Mr. Lawrence) if he would fill in for more than just a month or two,” Mr. Burns said.
Positions on the OBPA board are filled through the New York State Governor’s office. Those appointments are generally made in June, but Mr. Burns is hoping for faster action.
“We’ve asked the Governor’s Appointment Office and the state Senate that as soon as those names came over, that the state Senate would move on them,” Mr. Burns said.
Mr. Burns said that it was his understanding that three people had been chosen and were in the process of being vetted by the governors office.
The OBPA board is also looking for a new chief financial officer.
Joseph G. Russo, who had been named to replace James Smith in October, has resigned.
“We have already started a search,” Mr. Burns said.
The board has used a combination of social media posts and various job boards to conduct its search and hopes to have a list of candidates by the end of this week.
“The personnel and finance committee will sit down and go through the applications and then we’ll schedule interviews sometime in early March,” Mr. Burns said.
