POTSDAM — A search operation got underway Friday in downtown Potsdam to find a Clarkson University student who reportedly jumped off of the Maple Street bridge.
The unidentified student, believed to be around 23 years old, reportedly jumped from the bridge around 2 a.m. Friday.
Potsdam Police are leading the search, which also involves rescue agencies from Canton, Massena, Parishville, Hannawa Falls and Akwesasne. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and state police are also assisting.
The bridge was closed to traffic for several hours Friday.
