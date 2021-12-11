COLTON — During the past fall Zion Episcopal Church in Colton restored its bell tower, did further work on the masonry above the front portal, and installed a new handicap friendly ramp.
In Celebration of the latest restoration and improvement project for Zion a seasonal concert is being offered to the public on Dec.19 at 4 p.m.
Sondra Goldsmith Proctor will perform a recital on the churches Hook and Hastings tracker organ and Liesl and Karl Doty will perform seasonal music. They will include their beautiful and much heralded arrangement of the beloved hymn “Amazing Grace”.
The concert is free but masks and proof of covid vaccination is required.
The Clarkson family in memory of their mother Elizabeth upon her death gave the original construction and appointments of Zion Episcopal Church as a gift in 1883. The church was consecrated in 1884 on Elizabeth Clarkson’s birthday and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The present congregation has been working on a series of renovations that began in 2010. The sum total of these renovations is in excess of $425,000. All renovations since 2010 have been made possible thanks to three major legacy donations; the estate of Virginia McEwen, a long time parishioner and retired Colton-Pierrepont 4th grade teacher, the estate of long-time parishioner Velmer Vedder, and the estate of Irene Hepburn, another long-time parishioner and physical education teacher at Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville Hopkinton Central Schools. Further contributions by current parishioners completed the project’s finances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.