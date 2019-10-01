Part-time residents may have the chance to secure state funds to repair flood damage at their second homes along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and Eric Gertler, acting president and CEO of Empire State Development, announced Tuesday that the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, will fund repairs to secondary homes, but only after state officials address claims for primary residences and if any money remains.
“We have also heard concerns from second home owners who have property damage. While the program will prioritize primary homeowners in the residential program, we will fund secondary homeownership claims to the extent funds are available once primary homes have been addressed,” the commissioners wrote in a joint letter.
Out of the $300 million in funds from the REDI initiative, launched in June to aid shoreline communities after two years of widespread flooding; $20 million was earmarked for homeowner relief. Each owner of a primary residence on the lake and river in eight counties, including Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego, can apply for up to $50,000. Afterward, second home owners can seek a portion from any leftover funds.
Applications must be submitted by Oct. 31. Select nonprofits tasked with administering the program in local areas, such as Neighbors of Watertown, will accept applications and provide them on their websites. State Homes and Community Renewal should also soon provide application materials on its website.
The two commissioners also announced two other alterations to the REDI program Tuesday. According to their letter, county and local governments now only need to provide 5 percent matches for projects awarded funding instead of 15 percent. Also, of the $160 million from the REDI funding pool allocated toward regionally significant large-scale economic development and resiliency projects, $30 million will now be dedicated to projects bolstering the resiliency of private businesses.
“The REDI program will contribute up to 50 percent of the total cost of the private resiliency projects capped at $200,000 with a local match expected to be 5 percent of the state contribution,” the commissioners wrote.
The regional planning committee for REDI representing Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties recommended more than 500 projects for funding through the initiative, including 43 marinas and waterfront businesses in St. Lawrence County, 93 marinas and waterfront businesses in Jefferson County and various municipal projects across both counties.
The REDI Commission is expected to select which projects across the state to fund this month.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Seasonal homeowners may have a shot at securing state funds to repair flood damage
n HOW: State officials will allow them to apply for a portion of the $20 million for homeowners from REDI
n CAVEAT: Second home owners must wait until the state address claims from primary residences
