Seaway Career & Technical Education Center announces latest Student of the Month

NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center is pleased to announce Emma Moreau as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for May 2023. She is a student in the Education & Human Services Program. She is from the Brasher Falls Central School District and is the daughter of Ronald Moreau.
Education & Human Services exposes students to a wide range of professional opportunities while allowing students to gain hands-on experience, effective communication skills, student driven instruction, human development, effective teaching, lesson planning, classroom management and counseling strategies. Emma has had the opportunity to work with people with disabilities through our partnership with the local ARC. She was able to create and implement age appropriate lesson plans while maintaining a safe and healthy environment. She has learned many fundamental theories along with strategies and techniques while working with people from birth to death. Emma did her senior internship/work-based learning at the St. Lawrence County Probation Department. Emma has completed three mandatory workshops that are required for a New York State teaching assistant and teaching certification. Emma will be attending SUNY Potsdam in the fall in the field of Psychology.
