NORWOOD — Seaway Career & Technical Education Center has announced its perfect attendance for 2021-22 Quarter One.
AHSEP
Robert Facey Jr.
Auto Technology 1
Tyler Baxter
Lucas Clarke
Benjamin Fisk White
Roy Gamble
Wyatt Jarvis
Tyler Jones
Blaze-Daley Lindsey
Jacob McDougall
Stephanie Stone
Abigail Woodruff
Auto Technology 2
Dawson Cunningham
Jessica Hooper
Gavin Mackinnon
Mark Perry Jr.
Building Trades 2
Joshua Hall
Dylan Jock
Carl Morris
Building Trades 1
Hunter Gotham
Cosmetology 2
Emma Facteau
Catherine Henry
Haley Stevenson
Cosmetology 1
Cassius Allen
Diamond Barrett
Ella Bromley
Elisa Fewell
Destinee Haught
Mickenzee Herne
Olivia Reiter
CREATE
Ethan Besio-Kahrs
Colton Brothers
Shawn Love
Aiden Moody
Jeffrey Riley
Nicholas White
Criminal Justice 2
Abigail Cary
Mark McGrath
Ethan Ryan
Criminal Justice 1
Riley Bond
Edward Browne
Destiny Marcellus
Hayden Ryan
Culinary Food Service Asst 1
DaShaun Burnette
Culinary Arts 1
Molly Hance
Katie Love
Education & Human Services 2
Avery Collins
Pandora Gagliano
Lindsey Phippen
Quinn Woodward
Education & Human Services 1
Cadance Chapman
Autumn Harvey
Health Careers 2 Katie Bartlett
Wyatt Paulette
HVAC 2
Ryan Emlaw
Logan LaValley
Tyler Robar
Garrett Villnave
HVAC 1
Ephrem Brill
Nathan O’Geen
Metalworking 2
Gregory Fregoe
Danilo Oey-Langen
Metalworking 1
Brody Chase
Xander Gordon
Adrian Murray
Bowen Rodriguez
Erich Zuhlsdorf
Natural Resource Management 2
Samuel Dominique
Thomas Dominique
Amos O’Hara
Nicholas Tebo
Natural Resource Management 1
Robert Facey Jr.
Connor O’Geen
Aidan Palmer
Howard Ross
New Visions Medical Careers
Kayly-Jaye Belmore
Madelyn Dinneen
Jessica Horner
Olivia Logan
Software Development & Business Design 2
Aiden Brothers
Software Development & Business Design 1
Quintin Blake
Brendan Bombard
Timothy Frick
