NORWOOD — Seaway Career & Technical Education Center has announced its perfect attendance for 2021-22 Quarter One.

AHSEP

Robert Facey Jr.

Auto Technology 1

Tyler Baxter

Lucas Clarke

Benjamin Fisk White

Roy Gamble

Wyatt Jarvis

Tyler Jones

Blaze-Daley Lindsey

Jacob McDougall

Stephanie Stone

Abigail Woodruff

Auto Technology 2

Dawson Cunningham

Jessica Hooper

Gavin Mackinnon

Mark Perry Jr.

Building Trades 2

Joshua Hall

Dylan Jock

Carl Morris

Building Trades 1

Hunter Gotham

Cosmetology 2

Emma Facteau

Catherine Henry

Haley Stevenson

Cosmetology 1

Cassius Allen

Diamond Barrett

Ella Bromley

Elisa Fewell

Destinee Haught

Mickenzee Herne

Olivia Reiter

CREATE

Ethan Besio-Kahrs

Colton Brothers

Shawn Love

Aiden Moody

Jeffrey Riley

Nicholas White

Criminal Justice 2

Abigail Cary

Mark McGrath

Ethan Ryan

Criminal Justice 1

Riley Bond

Edward Browne

Destiny Marcellus

Hayden Ryan

Culinary Food Service Asst 1

DaShaun Burnette

Culinary Arts 1

Molly Hance

Katie Love

Education & Human Services 2

Avery Collins

Pandora Gagliano

Lindsey Phippen

Quinn Woodward

Education & Human Services 1

Cadance Chapman

Autumn Harvey

Health Careers 2 Katie Bartlett

Wyatt Paulette

HVAC 2

Ryan Emlaw

Logan LaValley

Tyler Robar

Garrett Villnave

HVAC 1

Ephrem Brill

Nathan O’Geen

Metalworking 2

Gregory Fregoe

Danilo Oey-Langen

Metalworking 1

Brody Chase

Xander Gordon

Adrian Murray

Bowen Rodriguez

Erich Zuhlsdorf

Natural Resource Management 2

Samuel Dominique

Thomas Dominique

Amos O’Hara

Nicholas Tebo

Natural Resource Management 1

Robert Facey Jr.

Connor O’Geen

Aidan Palmer

Howard Ross

New Visions Medical Careers

Kayly-Jaye Belmore

Madelyn Dinneen

Jessica Horner

Olivia Logan

Software Development & Business Design 2

Aiden Brothers

Software Development & Business Design 1

Quintin Blake

Brendan Bombard

Timothy Frick

