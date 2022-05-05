NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood has announced that Olivia Russell is the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for April 2022. She is a student in the New Visions-Medical Careers Program. She is from the Potsdam Central School District and is the daughter of Lloyd and Joanna Russell.
New Visions-Medical Careers (formerly Allied Health) is a unique program which combines North Country Community College classes in human biology, medical terminology and CPR/first aid along with opportunities to shadow with healthcare providers. This pre-college professional program allows students to spend time in class developing the skills and knowledge needed to be successful in the field of healthcare. The coursework includes an introduction to health careers, topics in communication, health law, ethics, microbiology and disease, anatomy, and physiology. Also incorporated are lab practices and procedures, job shadowing, CPR, community service and portfolio development.
Students leave the program with 7.5 college credits as well as the following certifications: OSHA Healthcare, Narcan Administration and CPR/First Aid. Students leave with college prep knowledge along with career information allowing them to better succeed in their chose fields.
The instructor, Kimberley Clark, has said the following about Olivia: “Olivia is a hardworking, dependable student who is a pleasure to have in class. Her outgoing pleasant personality allows her to integrate seamlessly into work-based learning opportunities as well as group work with her peers. Olivia is a well-rounded student who is a Student Leader for the program. She has an extensive list of community services including the following: Trick or Treat for UNICEF; Wheelchair Race at SUNY Potsdam; Potsdam Elks Lodge spaghetti dinner; volunteer work at Potsdam Elks Lodge; Positivity Project Club community work; R.E.D. Club donations of candy bars for Fort Drum troops and Potsdam Human Society Strut Your Mutt Walk. I feel Olivia embodies the mission and vision of the Rotary as she strives to create positive change in her community through her volunteerism and by choosing to enter the medical field after graduation.”
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Dametrius Hally, Colton-Pierrepont — Auto Technology
Haley Stevenson, Canton — Cosmetology
Quinn Woodward, Canton — Education & Human Services
Jordan Williams, Massena — HVAC/R
Gavin Thompson, Canton — Natural Resource Management
