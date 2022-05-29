Seaway Career & Technical Education Center announces Potsdam Rotary Student of the Month

NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood is pleased to announce McKensi Foster as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for May 2022. She is a student in the Culinary Arts Program. She is from the Potsdam Central School District and is the daughter of Gregory Foster and Victoria Sawyer.
The Culinary Arts Program provides students with entry level skills in quantity and quality of food preparation. The program prepares future chefs and food service workers with management skills, salad preparation, baking procedures including cake decorating, storeroom management and customer service relations.
As a student in Culinary Arts, McKensi is involved in the daily operations of the classroom and lab. Students are responsible for the preparing and executing of daily lunches while continuing to polish their skills learned over the course of the two-year program. This program gives completers many options including seeking employment in the culinary industry, catering kitchens or pursuing continued education for more opportunities. Also, students have the opportunity to test and receive certification for ProStart and ServSafe.
Mrs. Chelsea Lawrence, Culinary Arts instructor, has said the following about her student: “McKensi is an energetic and dedicated student who has made immense progress over the course of her two years with me. She is personable, does well in the classroom and lab, is always willing to help her peers and is very respectful to adults. McKensi has indicated that after graduation she is contemplating entering the workforce or the military. Good luck McKensi”!
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Isaiah Favor, Colton-Pierrepont — Auto Technology
Chelsey Varney, Norwood-Norfolk — Cosmetology
Nichalis Tupper, Canton — Criminal Justice
Michael Carr, Massena — HVAC/R
Brennan Losey, Norwood-Norfolk — Natural Resource Management
