NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood is pleased to announce Kiah LaPradd as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for January 2022. She is a student in the Cosmetology Program. She is from the Massena Central School District and is the daughter of Douglas LaPradd and Michelle Trombly.
Cosmetology is a 1000-hour program which has instruction and practical experience in the skills and theory necessary for employment as a hair designer or full-service cosmetologist. This includes hair, skin, nails and all other related services. This program also teaches many transferrable skills for the hospitality and entertainment industries. Upon completion of the program and the required 1000 hours, Kiah will qualify to take the New York State Cosmetology Licensing Exam. Kiah plans on entering the workforce after graduation.
The instructor, Mrs. Nicole Rutledge, has said the following about her student: “Kiah is always willing to help out her peers at school. She works hard on her skills and is great with the public clientele. She has great leadership abilities and shows great potential for the workforce”.
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Hunter LaPage, Parishville-Hopkinton — Auto Technology
Conner Hendershot, Parishville-Hopkinton — Building Trades
Gracie Lalonde, Brasher — Criminal Justice
Kasiah Burdick, Massena — Education & Human Services
Garrett Villnave, Norwood-Norfolk — HVAC/R
Amos O’Hara, Massena — Natural Resource Management
Samantha Major, Brasher — Software Development & Business Design
