NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood is pleased to announce Hailee Duvall as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for April 2021. She is a student in the Health Careers Program. She is from the Canton Central School District and is the daughter of Heather Perkins and James Duvall.
Health Careers is a two-year program that provides students with the foundation needed to pursue a career in the health care field. Basic entry level skills are learned through theory and also in the lab setting for a variety of health occupations. Students have the opportunity to apply the skills they have learned in the lab when attending supervised clinical in a long-term care setting. Hailee has spent her junior and senior year learning about work ethic, body structure and function, health and wellness, nutrition, anatomy and physiology, how to measure vital signs along with spending time in the lab practicing the skills necessary to provide patient care in the health care setting.
Hailee is involved in the National Technical Honor Society. She also has been enrolled in Dual Enrollment classes from North Country Community College and SUNY Potsdam.
Upon completion of Health Careers, Hailee will be eligible to sit for the New York State Nurse Assistant Exam and be a Certified Nurse Assistant in a skilled long-term care nursing facility.
Ms. Richelle Cisco has said the following about her student: “Hailee is a dedicated student who has excellent attendance and is serious about her academic success. She intends to pursue a college education in a health care related field upon graduation”.
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Jayden Grant, Norwood-Norfolk — Auto Technology
Dakota Thompson, Parishville-Hopkinton — Building Trades
Hannah Reed, Canton— Cosmetology
Kenadee Love, Brasher Falls — Education & Human Services
Mackenzie Rookey, Canton — HVAC/R
Addison Savage, Brasher — Software Development & Business Design
