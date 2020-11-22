WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao honored employees from the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation at the 53rd annual Department of Transportation Secretary’s Awards Ceremony.
At the virtual event, the Secretary recognized individuals and teams across DOT who performed their duties in an exemplary manner to meet the Department’s strategic goals and accomplish its mission.
The SLSDC was privileged to have one of its employees, Nate Jarvis, Marine Services Chief Engineer, receive the Department’s highest award, the Gold Medal. Nate was honored with this award for his outstanding efforts to ensure the completion and delivery of the SLSDC’s new tug, the Seaway Guardian, in spite of the challenges posed by the ongoing public health emergency. This award is granted by the Secretary in recognition of exceptionally outstanding leadership or service that is distinguished by achievements of marked national or international significance that reflect great credit on the Department of Transportation and the federal government.
Secretary Chao awarded a Meritorious Achievement Award to Anthony (Tony) Curley, Chief of the Engineering Division at the SLSDC’s Massena office, for exhibiting excellence and leadership in the accomplishment of a critical infrastructure project that resulted in the continued safe and reliable operation of the SLSDC’s locks. This is the third highest award bestowed by the Secretary in recognition of exceptionally meritorious service to the Department or Federal government.
Jon-Paul Faucher, IT Specialist in the SLSDC’s Massena office, was presented the Secretary’s Excellence Award, which is granted to employees who have achieved outstanding performance in all aspects of their work and deserve special commendation. Jon-Paul is receiving this award for consistent excellence in his management of all SLSDC IT systems, including SLSDC operational and mission-critical systems for facility and property security, lock controls, hands-free mooring, vessel tracking, weather conditions, and water levels.
SLSDC Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook said, “I am pleased that the Department of Transportation is recognizing the superior performance of these SLSDC employees, and all of us at the SLSDC are so proud of their achievements. The SLSDC’s workforce is comprised of professional and dedicated civil servants, and the Secretary’s awards for their exceptional accomplishments are well-deserved.”
