The St. Lawrence Seaway is set to close its 2021 season at noon on Dec. 31.
The Dec. 31 closing date has become the norm over the last several years.
In its notice to mariners, the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway System said there is always a possibility that unanticipated conditions may occur during the closing period. Should this happen the system could close early.
The 2021 shipping season has been up slightly over 2020.
According to the latest figures from the St. Lawrence Seaway, 28.5 million metric tons of cargo have moved through the Seaway (from March 22 to Oct. 31), up 1.9% from the same period in 2020.
