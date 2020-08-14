CANTON — For the second time this summer, north country community members and a national advocacy organization for the wrongfully accused are calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor for Garrett J. Phillips’ homicide case.
Garrett, the 12-year-old Potsdam boy strangled to death in his home in 2011, would have celebrated his 21st birthday Thursday.
North country Black Lives Matter organizers and the Rochester-based It Could Happen to YOU sent a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James Thursday, requesting a special prosecutor appointment. A group of about a dozen people gathered outside the St. Lawrence County Courthouse, Canton, Friday morning to discuss it’s requests and the nine-year unsolved case.
In a similar open letter sent to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office July 20 from It Could Happen to YOU, Executive Director William Bastuk and three board members requested a special prosecutor appointment on behalf of their organization. For a decade, ICHY has worked nationally, seeking justice for those wrongfully prosecuted through the American criminal justice system.
