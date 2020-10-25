MALONE — A Malone man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly carjacked a truck in the village Friday morning and led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in the town of Bangor.
The incident is the second carjacking in the village in a week.
Frankie I. Dibble, 30, was charged by village police with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged by state police with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dibble was arraigned virtually before Bombay Town Justice Charles C. Smith and committed to the Franklin County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
Village Police Chief Chris Premo confirmed that the incident began on East Main Street in Malone when Dibble attempted to steal a truck whose owner had left it running while he ran into a local business. Dibble climbed into the truck, but the victim saw him and attempted to pull him from the vehicle. An altercation ensued, during which Dibble was able to break away from the victim, get back into the truck and drive off, Premo said.
The victim suffered minor injuries in the scuffle, the chief said.
State police spotted the truck headed westbound on Route 11 and began pursuit. The chase ended on Bacon Road in Bangor after the Dibble lost control when the truck went airborne driving over a sizeable dip in the roadway and ended up in a ditch. One witness described the incident as something out of “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
The section of Bacon Road — also called County Route 16 — where the crash occurred is slated to be reconfigured this coming summer when a bridge over the Little Salmon River is scheduled to be replaced. The project will include raising the bridge by about three feet, which would somewhat reduce the dip. Residents of the area say the dip has been the scene of several accidents in the past.
The carjacking is the second such incident in Malone in less than a week — the first two incidents of this type in recent memory, police say. On Oct. 17, three Rochester-area residents who were reportedly visiting one of the area state prisons stole a car from the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Finney Boulevard in Malone after telling the driver they had a gun. A high-speed chase following the theft ended in St. Lawrence County.
No weapon was found.
