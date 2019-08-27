CANTON — The second of two former Ogdensburg school building and grounds workers charged with multiple counts of making methamphetamine took a plea deal Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Mychael A. Kendall, 33, of 912 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree manufacture of methamphetamine, a class E felony, the reduced count of the D felony of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At about 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Kendall was discovered to be in possession of two or more items of lab equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents for making methamphetamine, including muriatic acid, Drano crystals, cold packs, camp fuel, lithium batteries, Pyrex dishes with white powder in them, coffee filters, a gas generator, coffee grinder, hair dryer, bottles, plastic tubing, aluminum foil and rubber gloves.
He was originally charged with Jaret L. Langstaff, 42, 605 Montgomery St., Ogdensburg. Mr. Langstaff took a plea deal and was sentenced on July 22 to five years of probation for his April 1 guilty plea to two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Prior to talking his plea, Mr. Kendall tested positive for cocaine and alcohol, which altered the plea deal originally reached.
Under the original deal, Mr. Kendall would be placed on interim probation on Oct. 22 with the opportunity to vacate his felony plea and plead to a misdemeanor and be sentenced to two years of probation, having been given credit for the one year of interim probation. If he was unsuccessful, there was no sentencing commitment from the court.
The modified plea deal added that Mr. Kendall was sent to St. Lawrence County jail where he will be tested by county Chemical Dependency Services. If inpatient treatment is recommended, he will be released from jail directly to treatment. If outpatient services are recommended, he will be released under probation supervision’s electronic home monitoring system, with a SCRAM device, which detects alcohol use.
Depending on his cooperation with probation under the home monitoring, he could have the devices removed. If he is unsuccessful, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards told him he faces 11/2 years in prison with a year of post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.