MORRISTOWN — The removal of Morristown’s Northumberland Street bridge continues as part of a $2.1 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project implemented by the state in the wake of massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019.
On May 10, state, county and town officials were on hand to witness the removal of the foundation of the second half of the Northumberland Street bridge, which had been closed since the 2019 flooding. A previously constructed bypass road allows for the bridge to be removed without major traffic implications for those trying to cross Morristown Bay.
“At DOT, we are normally excited to build bridges. But today, we’re here to milestone the removal of the Northumberland Street bridge as a key component of this REDI project,” said Sean M. Hennessey, assistant commissioner for the state Department of Transportation in regions 2, 3 and 7. “This project and the entire REDI program demonstrates Gov. (Kathy) Hochul’s and (DOT) Commissioner (Marie Therese) Dominguez’s commitment to partnering with communities, through sensible planning decisions, to provide communities the resources needed to implement projects that increase resiliency and promote economic sustainability.”
Mr. Hennessey said that the bridge removal is about improving the quality of life in Morristown by increasing safety for boaters, protecting drinking water and making the river more accessible to boaters.
Since the creation of the REDI program, Mr. Hennessey said that 134 REDI-funded local and regional projects are underway, while another 74 are in the design phase, 23 in the construction phase and 37 have been completed.
“We are honored to be a part of this collective effort between local leaders and state agencies,” Mr. Hennessey said. “We are pleased to see the results of this collaboration which will have a major impact on St. Lawrence County.”
St. Lawrence County Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said that the bay will look a lot different by the end of the summer when the project is complete. It will open up the waterway and make it more productive for the residents of Morristown.
“This is the start of the final phase in opening up the waterway. It’s a big deal,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “It was done at no cost to St. Lawrence County, no cost to the town of Morristown.”
Sean M. Hennessey, assistant commissioner for the state Department of Transportation in regions 2, 3 and 7, speaks at a press conference May 10 in Morristown to give an update on the removal of the Northumberland Street bridge, which is part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Behind Mr. Hennessey is Morristown Supervisor Frank Putman, St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair William J. Sheridan, Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, County Administrator Ruth Doyle and County Highway Superintendent Don Chambers. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
