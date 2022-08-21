POTSDAM — The second North Country Arts Festival, organized by SLC Arts, will include various events designed to illuminate artistic talent across the county. The festival runs from Aug. 31 to Oct. 8.
“The NoCo Arts Festival is an opportunity to showcase all arts resources that exist across the county and to market the arts in our region as a whole,” said Maggie M. McKenna, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, SLC Arts. “The arts is a major part of our economy and community, and the Arts Council feels that hasn’t been showcased enough, so this is a great way to get people to see all the wonderful things happening here and bring the community together around the arts.”
The festival holds special meaning this year, as it falls on the 50th anniversary of SLC Arts, founded Aug. 31, 1972. To commemorate that, Ms. McKenna said the first event of the festival on Aug. 31 will be a Golden Jubilee Art After Dark Party, for ages 21 and older.
“We’ll have fun art activities like Raku pottery, printmaking, boudoir photography, tattoo and body modification artists, and sensual poetry,” Ms. McKenna said.
The event will be headlined by a burlesque show with The Rougettes, an Ottawa-based troupe. There will also be tapas food options from local vendors and a cash bar.
It starts at 5 p.m. at The Stables at Windy Point, 215 Sissonville Road, Potsdam. Tickets are $25 online at the SLC Arts website or $30 at the door.
All other events of the festival are free and open to all ages.
This includes PorchFest from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 across downtown Potsdam featuring various musical acts performing on people’s porches. That day, Ms. McKenna said the Ives Park art market will be open along with the Potsdam Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ives Park, where local artists will sell their work.
The Orchestra of Northern New York will play live music in the gazebo during that time as well.
“After that we have four weekends of artist studio tours,” Ms. McKenna said, “which is an opportunity to visit other arts organizations like TAUNY, the Remington Arts Museum, and the Akwesasne Cultural Center.” Full details of the artist tours can be viewed on the SLC Arts website.
On Sept. 14, there will be a “Stories of the Past” exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the arts center, 6 Raymond St., Potsdam. It will include local artwork that represents culture, stories, riddles and traditions. It will feature a poetry reading by Julia Story, of Boston. Snacks and a cash bar will be available.
The festival will conclude with the Remington Arts Festival on Oct. 8 on the Canton Village Green. Time and details are forthcoming.
“It’s a beautiful way to end the festival by celebrating the life of Frederick Remington,” Ms. McKenna said.
“One of the things that gets me going is the idea that our rural community ‘has nothing to offer,’” she said, “but there is an abundance of art and it’s amazing.”
“This festival is an effort to say that the arts are here and they matter, and our communities are better for it,” she added.
