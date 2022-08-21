Second SLC Arts fest runs Aug. 31 to Oct. 8

The SLC Arts building at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The second North Country Arts Festival, organized by SLC Arts, will include various events designed to illuminate artistic talent across the county. The festival runs from Aug. 31 to Oct. 8.

“The NoCo Arts Festival is an opportunity to showcase all arts resources that exist across the county and to market the arts in our region as a whole,” said Maggie M. McKenna, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, SLC Arts. “The arts is a major part of our economy and community, and the Arts Council feels that hasn’t been showcased enough, so this is a great way to get people to see all the wonderful things happening here and bring the community together around the arts.”

