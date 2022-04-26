CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is sponsoring the second annual Trash Dash 5K, a roadside cleanup initiative, to celebrate Global Youth Service Day this weekend.
Global Youth Service Day, which is celebrated in April in more than 100 countries, mobilizes young people who are improving their communities through service and addressing the world’s most critical issues.
In honor of Global Youth Service Day, the Trash Dash 5K will be a weekend-long event in five locations across the county.
“It basically is a county-wide initiative in which we are providing people the opportunity to help clean up garbage and other solid waste that is out in the environment in our local areas,” said Cole Siebels, chair of the county Youth Committee.
Gouverneur and Potsdam will host cleanups beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg will host cleanups starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“On the day of the event we’re asking people to travel the distance of a 5K — they don’t have to run it, most people walk it — along the roadside areas that we’re looking to do in the selected towns that we’re doing,” Mr. Siebels said. “So they walk it, or run it, pick up the garbage and then the county will provide transportation for the removal of that garbage.”
In addition to the county Youth Bureau, Youth Service America, the Heartwarming Project of Hershey Co. and the Allstate Foundation will be sponsoring the Trash Dash 5K.
“This is a good way for people to come together to work for a really good cause,” Mr. Siebels said. “It helps benefit the local environment. We’re trying to protect our local area which we feel has some beautiful landscapes and has such a unique and diverse environment for our area. We have the river and the forests, we’re trying to protect that and preserve that for future generations so they can enjoy it the way we do.”
Mr. Siebels, a senior at Gouverneur High School, was awarded a $500 grant from the Allstate Foundation for this initiative.
“I heard about the Youth Committee from my guidance counselors at school,” Mr. Siebels said. “I have a passion for government and anything I can do to be involved in public policy-related things. It’s a great way to get involved in the community and get involved in my local area.”
For more information about the Trash Dash, visit www.stlawco.org/Departments/YouthBureau or call 315-379-9464.
