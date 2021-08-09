CANTON — A section of Morley-Potsdam Road in the town of Canton will be closed starting Tuesday morning. Town Highway Superintendent Calvin Rose said work to replace two culverts will begin at about 6 a.m. Tuesday between Schoolhouse Road and Route 310 north of the village of Canton.
Section of Morley-Potsdam Road in town of Canton to be closed for culvert replacements
