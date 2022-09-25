POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Monday will close the Leroy Street end of Cottage Street and install a controlled-access lift gate at the intersection. The surrounding sidewalk section will also close.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital is in the process of a $71.8 million, 121,000-square-foot expansion that will add more medical-surgical beds and expand the emergency department, a project St. Lawrence Health has dubbed the Regional Healthcare Pavilion. The CPH main entrance and emergency department entrances will move to Cottage Street while the construction is underway.
The phase that starts Monday includes installing two controlled-access lift arms, one on either side of Cottage Street from Leroy Street, operated via an emergency siren system. Card readers will also be added, restricting access from this end of Cottage Street to emergency and security personnel only. Hospital staff and the general public coming and going from Canton-Potsdam Hospital off Cottage Street will exit via the Waverly Street intersection.
The village has installed temporary stop signs at the three-way intersection of Leroy and Grove streets, and the four-way intersection of Cottage and Waverly streets. They will be up for the duration of the construction.
St. Lawrence Health recently bought a portion of Cottage Street from the village. When the expansion project is finished, that will become the new emergency department entrance. During the first phase of the project, patients and visitors will be asked to use the 25 Cottage St. parking lot. For the first 15 months of the anticipated 28-month project, there will be a temporary entrance on the Cottage Street side.
The permanent entrance, when finished, will be on the same side of the building as it is now. Part of the project will grade the land to reach the second floor, so the new main entrance will be one floor higher.
The emergency department entrance will be roughly where it is now, but with access on the Cottage Street side for ambulances and people picking up or dropping off ER patients.
Hospital officials have previously said they anticipate the new main entrance will open about halfway through the construction.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.