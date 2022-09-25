Traffic pattern shifts near CPH

Potsdam has a new 3 way stop at the intersection of Grove and Leroy Streets, September 14, traffic at the intersection has increased with the temporary closure of Cottage Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily

POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Monday will close the Leroy Street end of Cottage Street and install a controlled-access lift gate at the intersection. The surrounding sidewalk section will also close.

Canton-Potsdam Hospital is in the process of a $71.8 million, 121,000-square-foot expansion that will add more medical-surgical beds and expand the emergency department, a project St. Lawrence Health has dubbed the Regional Healthcare Pavilion. The CPH main entrance and emergency department entrances will move to Cottage Street while the construction is underway.

