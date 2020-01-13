Students attend State of the State
Front row, from left, are Argishti Yeghyan, Nick Burns, Brennan Harmer, Gerald Planty, Jordan Swinyer, Lydia Thomas, Anna Brady, Ashley Pickering, Sofia Rubin and Meridith White. Back Row: Principal Joe Binion, Lucas Ryan, Gabe Rutherford, Noah Bertrand, Marissa Hawkins, Emma Martin, social studies teacher Bryan Harmer and special education teacher Ted Schulz. Submitted photo

ALBANY — As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivered his 10th State of the State Address at Albany’s Empire State Plaza Convention Center on Jan. 8, students from the north country were present and attentive.

A group of 15 students from Madrid-Waddington High School were invited to attend the address and expressed gratitude for having witnessed “democracy in action,” Madrid-Waddington Principal Joe Binion said.

Gov. Cuomo discussed legalizing recreational marijuana, cutting taxes, addressing poverty and homelessness, hate crimes, anti-Semitism and expanding women’s rights.

