ALBANY — As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivered his 10th State of the State Address at Albany’s Empire State Plaza Convention Center on Jan. 8, students from the north country were present and attentive.
A group of 15 students from Madrid-Waddington High School were invited to attend the address and expressed gratitude for having witnessed “democracy in action,” Madrid-Waddington Principal Joe Binion said.
Gov. Cuomo discussed legalizing recreational marijuana, cutting taxes, addressing poverty and homelessness, hate crimes, anti-Semitism and expanding women’s rights.
