CANTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand visited SUNY Canton’s Nevaldine Technology Center on Friday to announce her Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.
“We are so pleased to welcome Sen. Gillibrand to SUNY Canton to promote local manufacturing and small business development in communities like ours,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran.
“SUNY Canton plays an important role in economic development in St. Lawrence County.” he said, citing the school’s two small business development centers serving the entire north country. “We’re so pleased you’ve chosen our campus to promote this important initiative.”
Sen. Gillibrand said her bill calls for the Secretary of Commerce to establish a Manufacturing Community Support Program, which would “strengthen the manufacturing base of the United States by making long-term investments in manufacturing communities.”
“Those investments,” she said, “would come in the form of support for public/private partnerships between academic and work-force training programs, non-profit organizations, state and local governments, and commercial industry.”
Sen. Gillibrand described how, even before COVID struck, the nation’s economy was shifting towards ordering more and more products to the home, beholding consumers to an international supply chain.
Especially now with COVID accentuating disruptions in this supply chain, she stressed the need to “take action” in order to rely less upon it and keep pace with growing demand.
“I believe the best way to build up our economy is to build it here in America,” she said. “That’s why I’m introducing this bill, which will help us create good, family-supporting manufacturing jobs to stabilize our national supply chain and our local economies.”
She said the bill is modeled after her Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, which supports long-term community investments in the manufacturing of national security innovation.
“I want to see this approach used to support the manufacturing done here in St. Lawrence County in every industry,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “We already make great products in America. We need to support the companies and the people who make them. When we do that, we can ensure that the next generation of technology and products are made here and made well.”
During her visit, Sen. Gillibrand peeked into classrooms and spoke with various students about their education and future, all of whom she said were “very impressive.”
