LOWVILLE — State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, has asked the census bureau to consider extending the census deadline again to ensure the most accurate population count.
Citing the delays caused by the “incredible hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the senator penned a letter to U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham this week encouraging data collection to be allowed “through the first half of 2021.”
“While I applaud you and your department’s incredible efforts to try to continue your monumental task of ensuring every American is counted, the pandemic and its far-reaching impacts have made this job impractical if not impossible to complete within the deadline established for this phase of data collection,” Mr. Griffo said in the letter.
The door-to-door data collection that began June 13 and will continue until July 9 was originally scheduled from March to April.
The final deadline for information from online, phone and mail survey completions is now Oct. 31. Sen. Griffo said that still won’t be enough time to get complete information, and a lot is riding on it.
“As you know, so much depends on the accuracy of the Census count, from federal aid, grants and funding for housing and health assistance to local, state and federal redistricting, that it is vitally important that we get this right.”
