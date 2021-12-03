OGDENSBURG — Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, believes that the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility (OCF) shouldn’t be closed in March of 2022 as is planned by New York State.
In fact, she has an alternate plan for the medium-security prison even if it isn’t used as one in the future by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).
“Instead of closing the OCF, use the single story, handicapped accessible OCF as a transitional facility for those soon to be released from the DOCCS system,” stated Sen. Ritchie, “OCF’s dorm style rooms present opportunities for a more humane way of handling incarceration. Each individual can be provided with their own space, which is something that is also critically important and is not often seen in the DOCCS system, especially downstate.”
Sen. Ritchie details the plan in a press release, titled “An Alternative Plan for Caring, Creative Corrections.”
OCF, with its open spaces and “quiet and calm environment,” is an ideal location for creative programming, such as an expansion of the “Puppies Behind Bars” program, she stated.
“The OCF offers a number of vocational programs to assist to prepare the incarcerated for fulfilling, productive lives upon their release,” the release stated.
For example, OCF hosts a community garden growing produce for those in need. In 2020, the garden provided 40,000 pounds of produce for food pantries, senior citizens, and others throughout the North Country. Previously, Sen. Ritchie has stated that in discussions with OCF staff, there is potential to triple the size of the garden resulting in 120,000 pounds of fresh produce that could be shipped downstate to feed underserved neighborhoods.
While the garden would help meet a need locally, the program also benefits those who are incarcerated at OCF.
“As staff at the facility will tell you, those who are incarcerated find fulfillment in being part of the garden program, where they work alongside OCF employees to not just grow fresh produce, but also make a difference in the local community. Many of those incarcerated at OCF are from downstate. Involving more of them in the garden program and then in turn, sending the produce to the New York City area would provide them with the opportunity to help their own home communities. A model of mutual support from one end of NYS to the other,” the release stated.
With OCF being located next to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, it could easily provide accessible opportunities for mental health care services, instead of sending individuals across the state for the same services.
While Sen. Ritchie has come up with an alternative use for OCF, if it is to close as planned, the state has not done the same to previously closed correctional facilities in the North Country over the last 12 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul has stressed that closed prisons should be repurposed and plans need to be developed so they can benefit communities where they are located.
Closed prisons in the North Country still sit vacant, unused.
“You don’t have to look very far to see that New York State does not do well when it comes to repurposing facilities it has shuttered throughout the years,” said Sen. Ritchie. “For decades, dozens of abandoned, historic buildings on the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center property have been falling into disrepair. This situation underscores the need for Albany to do better when it comes to reusing state property. Before there are decisions made to close prisons, or any other type of facility, there should be plans in place for repurposing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.