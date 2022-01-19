OGDENSBURG — Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to get a new Essential Air Service carrier in Ogdensburg to replace SkyWest Airlines, and to issue an order to temporarily keep SkyWest in the city.
Earlier this month, SkyWest announced it will cease EAS operations at the Ogdensburg International Airport by mid-April.
Mr. Schumer recently sent a letter to DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg and requested a hold-in order that would keep SkyWest in Ogdensburg until a new EAS carrier is found.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, which operates the Ogdensburg airport, earlier in January said that “SkyWest is required to remain until a new service is in place at OGS,” and, “in the interim, the current SkyWest flight schedule remains the same.”
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said he expects the DOT to issue a request for proposals for a new EAS carrier.
“I would say in the near future we expect to see the RFP released by the USDOT,” Mr. Lawrence said. “I think (Sen. Schumer’s) quick response so soon after he heard the news will help minimize any disruption to air service in Ogdensburg.”
He also thanked the senator for stepping in on the airport’s behalf.
“We’re thankful for his leadership and support,” Mr. Lawrence said. “As disappointed we were at the news, we’re so glad he’s there with us.”
In a prepared statement, SkyWest cited “navigating staffing challenges generated by a surge in COVID-19 cases” as the reason for departing Ogdensburg.
“Cutting back Essential Air Service to the Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh airports is the wrong way to go for Northern New York,” Mr. Schumer said in a statement. “As the North Country continues to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended closure of the northern border, maintaining consistent and reliable air service to other hubs across the U.S. is essential to the region’s recovery.”
SkyWest announced on Jan. 13 that it will also be pulling out of the Plattsburgh Airport. In Plattsburgh, the airline flies twice daily to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
The EAS program was developed after the airline industry was deregulated in 1978. Deregulation meant airlines could decide which markets to serve and how much to charge for services. This led to a scarcity of air service in rural communities where operating costs were higher and populations were smaller and less dense. The EAS program was put into place to guarantee air service to those underserved communities.
EAS ensures smaller airports like Ogdensburg, Watertown and Massena, are linked with larger air travel hubs, Mr. Schumer’s office said in a news release.
