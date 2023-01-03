ALBANY — The north country’s two newest state representatives have officially taken their oaths of office and started working for their constituents.

On Sunday, the first day of the new year, Sen. Mark C. Walczyk was sworn into office in a small event in Mohawk, Herkimer County, toward the center of his new district. Mr. Walczyk has served in staff positions for Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, was a Watertown city councilman, and most recently served as assemblyman for the 116th Assembly District through two terms. He now begins his work in the Senate for the 49th District. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton counties, as well as parts of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer counties.

