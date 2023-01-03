ALBANY — The north country’s two newest state representatives have officially taken their oaths of office and started working for their constituents.
On Sunday, the first day of the new year, Sen. Mark C. Walczyk was sworn into office in a small event in Mohawk, Herkimer County, toward the center of his new district. Mr. Walczyk has served in staff positions for Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, was a Watertown city councilman, and most recently served as assemblyman for the 116th Assembly District through two terms. He now begins his work in the Senate for the 49th District. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton counties, as well as parts of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer counties.
“On the first day of 2023, I had the absolute honor of being surrounded by family, friends and colleagues while taking my oath of office to serve the amazing residents of the 49th Senate District,” Mr. Walczyk said in a statement. “The oath of this office is sacred to me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey in the Senate and continue the hard work that the residents of this district elected me to do.”
And on Tuesday, in an event in Albany with the rest of the Assembly Republican conference, Scott A. Gray took office. Mr. Gray, a longtime area businessman and member of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, took his oath alongside his colleagues. Mr. Gray now represents the 116th Assembly District, the office Mr. Walczyk vacated, covering parts of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In an interview after his inauguration Tuesday, Mr. Gray said he is excited to get to work for the district, and has been working since he won the election in November to get familiar with the ins and outs of what he will need to do in Albany. He said he started to feel the weight and amazement of the moment, of winning election and becoming a state legislator, during Sunday’s gubernatorial inauguration for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. But Tuesday, when he prepared to take his oath, he said the magnitude hit.
“I was just thinking, ‘Wow, this is real, I’m here,’” he said. “It was a special moment, a very special day.”
On Tuesday, Mr. Gray was also appointed to committees on which he will serve. He will be ranking member, or the Republican’s senior member, of the Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development Committee, and was made a member of the Aging; Alcoholism and Substance Abuse; Energy; Health; and Higher Education committees.
Mr. Gray said those committee appointments, especially his position as a leader on the tourism committee, will help the 116th Assembly District.
“All those committees are near and dear to me or to the district,” he said. “Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, I think we have the greatest number of state parks of any Assembly district, and tourism is such a huge part of the 116th District’s economy, not only to our current economy but it has a lot of potential moving forward.”
Mr. Gray said the Aging Committee puts him at the forefront of state legislation impacting the aging population of his district, and he has long been involved in helping tackle substance abuse and alcoholism issues, providing a personal connection to that committee. Energy will help him keep in touch on all of the legislation impacting the 116th District’s litany of power production projects, including both the Moses-Saunders Power Dam and the FDR Power Project.
Mr. Gray gave a nod to a new assembly member facing a residency controversy.
“It was truly an honor to be sworn into office today alongside an impressive group of freshman lawmakers from around our state,” Mr. Gray said in a press release. “Including the first ever Asian American elected to the Republican Assembly Conference, Lester Chang.”
Assembly Democrats are prepared to oust Mr. Chang from his seat, over accusations that he does not meet the residency requirements for his district. Mr. Gray said he has long been in touch with Mr. Chang since the two began visiting Albany after they won their elections in November. He said Mr. Chang is a good man, preparing to be a great legislator, and said it appears Assembly Democrats are throwing jabs in the eleventh hour, saying there’s no “smoking gun” proving their claims.
“He’s been duly elected, he should be seated, he was sworn in today,” Mr. Gray said.
Mr. Gray said Democrats are likely still stinging at the loss of the assemblyman Mr. Chang defeated, Peter J. Abbate Jr. a longtime Democratic stalwart who had a significant fundraising machine, and are taking jabs now.
“Lester worked and earned his seat, he was certified,” he said. “If you wanted to challenge his residency, you should have done that a long time ago.”
Mr. Gray and Mr. Walczyk will officially start their work as legislators Wednesday, when the legislative session opens.
