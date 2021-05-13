SARANAC LAKE — U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Thursday that more than $1 million in federal funding is available to help businesses in the region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will set up the Adirondack North Country Association’s Center for Pandemic Response, a project to work with local businesses navigating the post-pandemic comeback in crafting recovery plans and build resilience into the regional economy. The senators said in a statement that the $1,013,534 in funding translates into at least 210 jobs created and 1,425 more preserved.
ANCA covers Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.
“In these trying and unprecedented times, the federal government should continue doing everything in its power to support our small businesses and put local economies on track to recovery and that is why I insisted EDA funding for communities and businesses be included in the CARES Act that Congress passed to respond to COVID-19,” Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in the statement. “This federal funding will help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the North Country weather this crisis and help the economy bounce back. I will continue to fight and make sure that small businesses and local New York economies have the tools and support they need to build back better from this crisis.”
The funds, allocated by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) through its COVID-19 Business Assistance Program, are part of the $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs that Schumer played an integral role in getting included in the landmark CARES Act. Private investment will contribute about $250,000 to the Center as well.
“The COVID-19 pandemic strained small businesses and entrepreneurs across New York State as costs surged and revenues dwindled,” said Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y.. “I am proud to have fought and secured this CARES Act funding that will bring more than $1 million in federal relief to help our local business leaders stay afloat, grow their businesses, and build economic resilience in our communities.”
